BTS: Is Jimin Dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? ARMY Are Not Buying New Rumours

It seems like BTS singer Jimin is embroiled in a new dating controversy and this time around, he has been linked with South Korean actress Song Da-eun. A now-deleted anonymous post had claimed to present ‘evidence’ that supposedly proves Mochi is dating the actress.

As reported by Koreaboo, on July 18, a post titled Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da-eun hit the internet that attempted to allege that they are dating based on the matching accessories they wore, coincidentally timed Instagram Stories and even attending the same evets at the same time.

Advertisement

While the ‘evidence’ has caught the fandom’s attention, not everyone was convinced that they would be dating based on merely coincidental social activities. “Possible thing is song da eun maybe Jimin bias or just antis create rumors. Bcuz, that earrings and necklaces are even not the same brand," a fan tried to argue.

“I don’t think the two of them are dating. From all the evidence it seems like maybe Song Da Eun is having a crush on Jimin. Same Instagram posts and jewelery might be a coincidence and if not then maybe Song Da Eun tried to match jewelry with Jimin. Army should always support him," another added.

“I think song da eun also an Army and her bias is jimin… that’s all," a third fan said. “Free BTS from these stupid dating posts," a fan wrote. “I was waiting for one of the clue numbers to actually be something relevant and conclusive but then… like why would you go w your boyfriend to a game and then NOT sit with him like what’s the point??" another fan added.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, a few fans also assured Jimin that if ever the rumours are true, they would support him.

HYBE and BigHit Music are yet to react to the claims. This isn’t the first time in recent days that a BTS member has been subjected to dating rumours. V aka Kim Taehyung was rumoured to be dating BLACKPINK member Jennie and RM’s wedding rumours made the headlines.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here