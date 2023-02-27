BTS: J-Hope Announces New Solo Album 'On the Street'; To Release Ahead of Rapper's Military Enlistment

Following his award-winning LP Jack In The Box, Jung Ho-seok aka BTS’ J-Hope is gearing up to release his brand new single 'On The Street'. His management agency BigHit shared the update via a press release on Sunday, February 26. The track and its accompanying music video will be released this Friday. While his previous album Jack In The Box showcased the grittier and darker shade of his life, the brand new single is seemingly a complete contrast to its predecessor. ‘On The Street’ serves a hopeful message that originates from the singer’s roots to transcend bright and positive vibes among listeners.

While making the announcement BigHit wrote, “We are happy to inform you that BTS member j-hope will be releasing a solo single ‘on the street.’” The track will drop at 2 pm (KST) on March 3. The agency informed that the upcoming track captures J-Hope’s ‘candid feelings’ and the title of the song originates from his journey of street dancing, which led him to become an artist. “J-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title ‘on the street’ refers to j-hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together. We hope that j-hope’s ‘on the street’ is a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to j-hope’s new song,” BigHit added.

The announcement comes at a time when J-Hope has already begun his mandatory military service. BigHit Music shared the update just after the musician departed to join the South Korean military on Sunday, February 26. J-Hope becomes the second member of BTS after Jin to get enlisted in the army. The latter began his mandatory service stint in December 2022.

The septet has been focusing on individual activities until all the members complete their service to come back together as a group in a couple of years. J-Hope’s individual projects included a power-packed solo performance while headlining at the Lollapalooza concert last year. His journey of creating the album ‘Jack In The Box’ was also traced in a documentary that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The musician has also been named the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

