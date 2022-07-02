BTS: J-Hope Apologises to Army for His Outpour of Emotions in More: 'I Would Be Thankful If You...'

BTS member J-Hope penned a sweet note for the ARMY after he released the first song, More, from this first solo album Jack in the Box. On Friday, Jung Hoseok dropped the dark song with an impressive music video. As the song breaks records, Hobi took to Weverse and penned a lengthy message for fans. In the note, he not only thanked fans for their love but also apologised for the sudden outpour of emotions.

As translated by a fan on Twitter, J-Hope said, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!"

“I think today is the day I can fulfill those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!" he added. Speaking about his upcoming album, “I think this album (Jack In The Box) overall holds those emotions of J-Hope. Starting from today I’m planning to gradually show you all those emotions of J-Hope in many ways!!! Please know that it’s an important process where J-hope and human called Jung Hoseok is taking the next step as a person and I would be thankful if you look forward to it give interest!"

J-Hope is the first BTS member to release his solo album after the group discussed taking a break from their group activities. The rapper’s album is set to release later this month.

