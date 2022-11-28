BTS' J-Hope at MAMA 2022: Rapper Dishes Major Winter Style Goals Heads to Japan, His Boxers Steal Show

When it comes to fashion for men, it is safe to say that the k-pop band BTS group members have become the epitome of style inspiration for fans. Ever since the bandmates have their individual accounts on Instagram, their ARMY has been able to have a better look at each member’s personal sartorial choice. Recently, it was Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who taught us how to assemble together the perfect-winter ensemble that isn’t only stylish but also allows one to endure the chilly weather. For those unaware, the BTS member is currently gearing up to attend the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

It was early in the morning on Monday, when J-Hope left for Japan to attend the music award, where he will also be seen rendering a power-packed solo performance this year. Apart from raising anticipation about his performance, J-Hope also dished out major fashion goals with his airport look. Known for his jovial nature, J-Hope never fails to set fashion trends for the ARMY. This time, aptly blending comfort with style, J-Hope opted for a brown printed t-shirt that was paired with a matching blazer.

The full-length neutral-toned blazer was folded at the cuffs, but what stole the limelight was the addition of a gold chain brooch attached to it. In addition to this, J-Hope made his style utterly comfy by pairing the look with greyish baggy joggers. Moreover, a brown beanie was just the right accessory to complete his winter-style statement. He also did not shy away from showing off his Christian Dior worth 420$ i.e. Rs 34,365. The BTS member shared a series of photos of his latest sartorial pick via Instagram alongside multiple airplane emoticons. Take a look at the photos here:

The K-pop artist was spotted by the paps arriving at the Incheon International Airport early in the morning, from where he seemingly boarded a flight to Osaka. Notably, J-Hope wasn’t the only K-pop star who left to attend the MAMA 2022 Awards functions on Monday. Fellow contemporaries including Enhypen, Stray Kids, New Jeans, ITZY, and more followed suit.

J-Hope became the first member of BTS, who released his first solo album, Jack In The Box, in the month of July this year. Channeling his darker shade, singles including Arson and More became an instant hit. Apart from him, even member RM has also released his record Indigo.

