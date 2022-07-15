BTS: J-Hope Brings The Heat In Passionate Single Arson, Releases New Album Jack In The Box, ARMYs Amazed

J-Hope’s second music video from his debut studio album Jack In The Box and the album itself was released on Friday. The single titled Arson was released along with a gripping music video featuring the BTS rapper walking through a junkyard where most of the things were set on fire. The 28-year-old rapper in his song talks about fame, money, and how he faces the dilemma of what to do next.

The two-minute video features the rapper also known as Jung Hoseok dressed in a white jumpsuit which may remind fans of his previous music video MORE. On July 1, J-Hope released the first single and music video from his latest album titled MORE. The song had punk rock vibes and featured the rapper donning black and white jumpsuits in different sections of the track. Continuing that narrative, the South Korean artist was spotted in a similar outfit in his latest music video.

The latest music video offers a more serious tone from the artist. In this fresh new artistic era brought in by J-Hope, the rapper sings lines like, “I shower in petrol, to set a fire, on my feet, on my legs. Even hotter, run my way.”

Both the music video and the album has left ARMYs gasping for breath. With genre-bending songs and a never-seen-before avatar, the rapper has once again proved his mettle.

The entire album, comprising ten tracks, was released on Friday. Arson is the last track on the album. Fans of the artist have been reacting to the Arson music video and Jack in the Box album in its entirety. One of the fans commented on Twitter, “I have so much to say about the album but Hobi asking us to listen to the album from track 1 to track 10 like the album is so cohesive, it feels like a narration, building right from the intro to Arson, he’s brilliant y’all. He's brilliant.”

J-Hope is the first BTS member to release his solo album following the announcement that the septet are taking a break.

