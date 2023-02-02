BTS: J-Hope Cuddles His Dog Mickey in Adorable Pics and It Will Melt Your Heart

When iconic K-Pop band BTS is not producing chart-topping music, they are almost like the rest of the world—exploring beautiful places, having a blast with their friends, and cuddling up with their pets. While their hectic schedules might make the band members miss their loved ones, the best thing about having dogs is they will always wait for you to return. BTS member Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, shared some adorable snaps with his cuddle buddy Mickey. The white and brown Shih Tzu and J-Hope’s only pet turned him into a fan as he snapped several photos of the dog and shared them with his fans.

Of the set of snaps, three also featured Hoseok. Cuddling Mickey in his arms, the rapper was all smiles and even offered his furry companion a kiss who looked comfortable in the idol’s embrace. One picture had Mickey comfortably lying on his bed as the BTS star clicked a selfie with him. Other photos were just of Mickey. He looked warm and cozy in his pick and white outfit. While in some close-up shots, he was still in J-Hope’s embrace, others featured him lying on his bed. Check out the snaps here:

Mickey certainly deserves all the love he had been getting from the Jung family, especially since he lost his eyesight last year. The BTS rapper’s older sister, Jiwoo, had opened up to her followers and shared what the family pet had been going through in an Instagram story. The dog suffered from cataracts and glaucoma. He had to undergo surgery to get prosthetic eyes. This is a common condition in Shih Tzus. It especially shows up when they are of advanced age, which Mickey is.

Meanwhile, the K-Pop boy band's concert movie “BTS: Yet to Come" has been released for a limited time around the world. It is set to screen in multiple locations in India from February 1 to 4. Members of the ARMY will get to experience the concert of their favorite band in multiple screening formats including ScreenX, 4DX, 4DX Screen, and 2D. Audiences can brace themselves to experience the Busan concert of the septet has been captured in high resolution with a professional cinema camera. Popular tracks such as Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL are featured in the movie.

