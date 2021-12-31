BTS: J-Hope Donates Over Rs 62 Lakh for Poor Children Amid Covid-19

Ringing in the new year, BTS rapper J-Hope has donated ₩100 million KRW (roughly Rs 62,40,338) to support underprivileged children during the winter season. According to recent reports, the South Korean artist donated to the Green Umbrella Foundation which supports children suffering from poverty.

Koreaboo on Friday reported that the donation by J-Hope will be used for medical expenses and heating equipment for children in low-income families and care facilities. According to the news portal, J-Hope said in a statement, “I was worried that children suffering economically during the Covid-19 pandemic would have a double whammy and go through a cold and lonely winter. I hope this donation will help children have a warmer winter.”

Sharing the news of generous donations made by several South Korean celebrities including J-hope, Green Umbrella Child Fund shared a post on Instagram and expressed their gratitude. The caption in Korean read, “Not only do the stars shine in the sky. It was shining even by our side. For children struggling with COVID-19, a warm donation procession followed. Thanks to the love and interest of many people, children are now able to spend a warmer winter.”

The Instagram post also featured J-Hope’s name listed in the constellation illustration under “Donations of Stars that Shined Even Brighter in the Midst of COVID-19.”

Fans on Twitter have expressed their love for the artist as the news of the generous donation emerged. One of the users tweeted, “J-Hope inspires me to give more whether it's donations or my time. Every little bit can help.”

Besides J-Hope, BTS singer Jimin is also a member of the Green Noble Club, which is a group of high-value donors of the Green Umbrella Children Foundation. The group cumulatively donated more than 100 million Won in five years, reported Allkpop.

