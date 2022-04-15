BTS: J-Hope Meets Lady Gaga After Attending Her Concert, Calls Her 'Queen'; ARMYs Search For Kim Taehyung

It was all things jazz for BTS member J-Hope on Thursday evening as the rapper attended Lady Gaga’s concert in Las Vegas. The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper took to Instagram and revealed that he not only watched Gaga perform live but also had the opportunity to meet her backstage. Hobi shared pictures of the concert pass, a glimpse at the concert stage and a series of pictures with the Bad Romance singer. However, it is unclear if Hoseok was the only BTS member at the concert or if V aka Kim Taehyung joined him.

In the picture, J-Hope wore blue a denim shirt with a pair of grey denim pants along with a shade and a cap. Meanwhile, Gaga was styled in a black power suit. Sharing the pictures, J-Hope wrote a heartfelt note for the Grammy-Oscar award winner. “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much," he said.

Advertisement

“Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!!

Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!" he added. He also wrote the note in Korean underneath the English note.

Advertisement

While fans were thrilled to see J-Hope showing his love and support to Gaga, fans were curious to know if Kim Taehyung joined him. A huge fan of Gaga, TaeTae had recently met Gaga at the Grammys 2022. The singers posed for a few pictures, with Taehyung starstruck with the meeting.

Several fans took to Twitter and asked if the Winter Bear singer was with Hobi. A few also teased that if he wasn’t, Taehyung is going to feel bad about missing out on the concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A BTS few fans who were in the concert hall also claimed that they spotted Jimin and Taehyung at Gaga’s concert but there is no confirmation of it.

Meanwhile, BTS will return to the MGM Garden Arena & Allegiant Stadium for two more sold-out concerts of Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.