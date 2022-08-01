BTS: J-Hope Makes History With Insane Lollapalooza Performance; Jimin, Suga and 14.9 M Fans Cheer Him

J-Hope, we bow down to you! The BTS member made history with his intense performance at the Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday. The rapper became the first South Korean musician to ever headline a music festival in the US and he ensured that the performance will be remembered for a long, long time! The headliner brought the house down with his performances with an elaborate set list while Jimin watched him set the stage on fire up close.

Hobi’s Lollapalooza set included songs from his newly released solo album Jack in the Box such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future. He also left fans surprised with performances on Baseline, Cypher Pt1, Hangsang, P.O.P., Blue Side, Dynamite (Tropical), Daydream, Ego, Hope World, Just Dance, and Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G. The set list brought out J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Hobi, and Jay on stage.

While Jung Hoseok was expected to bring fireworks on the stage, it seems like he wasn’t prepared for the ARMYs to surprise him with their love. During a portion of his concert, the rapper was performing Daydream when the ARMYs joined in. Their unexpected reaction moved Hobi and his reaction has gone viral.

It was not only the fans who enjoyed his performances. A fan noticed Jimin also grooving to Hobi’s Daydream performance on the sidelines.

While fans in Chicago got an opportunity to attend J-Hope’s memorable concert in person, over 14.9 million fans watched Hobi perform live online via Weverse. One of them was Suga. He took to his Instagram Stories and revealed he was watching his performance online.

Meanwhile, several fans took to Twitter and shared their favourite moments from the concert.

Check them out below:

What did you think of the performance? Tweet to us at News18 Showsha and let us know!

