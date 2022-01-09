BTS: J-Hope Replies to ARMYs on Weverse After Golden Disc Awards Win, Shares Pic of His Hand

South Korean sensation BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan won four awards at the recently concluded Golden Disc Awards 2022 and one of their members, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok took to social media platform Weverse to reply to their fans. On Saturday night, the rapper replied to several comments of ARMYs and also shared a photo of his hand after a fan demanded his selfie. A fan complimented Hobi for his English pronunciation, to which replied, “Really?? English is difficult." Originally written in Korean, the comments were translated into English by several social media users.

A fan also demanded his drunk selfie as he had shared a photo on Instagram earlier where he was seen enjoying his whiskey. Replying to the fan, he wrote, “No. My face is so red." Then fans demanded his feet pictures to which he replied the same. But when they asked for a photo of his hand, he shared it.

Take a look at it:

He also replied to several other users who asked him about his food, his present for Jin and also whether he tried flavoured soju (a Korean drink).

Replying to fans who congratulated him for their win, Hobi wrote, “Love you it’s all because of our ARMY."

The Golden Disc Awards 2022 concluded on Saturday, January 8, with BTS winning four awards. The two-time Grammy-nominated group took home the grand prize (Daesang) and the main prize (Bonsang) at the GDA 2022. They won the Album of the Year Daesang for their album BE, Seezn Golden Disc Popularity Award, Album Bonsang, Digital Bonsang.

This year’s performers included STAYC, Stray Kids, Big Mama, SEVENTEEN, IU, aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, Oh My Girl, TXT, and Heize. BTS also presented never-before-seen footage from their Permission To Dance On Stage In LA.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

