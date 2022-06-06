BTS: J-Hope Reveals Giving Jungkook This Vital Advice Before Golden Maknae Deleted All Posts On Instagram

Our Golden Maknae, BTS member Jungkook left fans stunned when he deleted all his posts on Instagram last month. Thankfully, the singer returned to the platform and revealed that he was revamping his feed. The singer is now following an aesthetic style of sharing posts, making his feed look crisper.

While fans are thrilled to see him put extra effort into his Instagram, his fellow BTS member J-Hope now revealed that he had offered him a piece of advice before Jungkook experimented with his Instagram account. Hoseok was interacting with fans on Weverse when an ARMY asked him about Jungkook’s Instagram.

As translated by Twitter user @modooborahae, the fan asked, “Hobah, did you teach Jungkook how to make his IG aesthetic~? Kekekeke." The rapper replied, “Kekekekekekeke I did tell him that it’s going to be very~ difficult later on." For the unversed, J-Hope used to follow a polaroid style feed while posting on Instagram initially. However, RM had revealed that Hobi told him that he was finding it difficult to keep up.

Besides speaking about Jungkook’s Instagram, J-Hope also revealed he recently watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Doctor Strange 2!!! You have to see the second bonus scene after the credits!!!!" he said when asked if he had seen a fun movie lately.

BTS is also returning to music shows on Korean channels MNet, KBS, and SBS after two years. They will be seen promoting their new album Proof. A fan asked J-Hope about returning to the small screen for the promotions, the Bangtan Boy confessed he was nervous. “Hmmm.. ofc I’m nervous!!!!!!!! Our ARMYs have to like it …" he said.

The album, an anthology, is set to release on June 10. The album features three new tracks, including Yet To Come, and a number of unreleased demos. BTS has been releasing teasers and concept photos to tease the album.

