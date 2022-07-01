BTS' J-Hope Reveals His Dark Side in 'More' Music Video; Fans Welcome 'Rockstar Jung Ho-seok'

J-Hope dropped the music video of his new single More, which is part of his much-anticipated album Jack In The Box. This is BTS member’s first solo album after the band announced that they will be focusing on their individual careers for some time. The music video presented a new side of the South Korean rapper, where he channels his goth rock persona. In the video, we see J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok showing a darker, edgier sound that fuses together alternative rock hooks with hip-hop beats.

Through his recent song, the singer also tells his fans that he is equally ambitious and will not be stopping any time soon. He sings, “Keep my passion, I got to go. I’m still (Not enough)." With More, J-hope has shown a side of himself that we rarely saw while he was in BTS. Playing with black and white colours, the singer is dressed in a black jumpsuit for one part of the video and in a white jumpsuit for another. He is also seen wearing painted nails in the same two colours.

Fans are lauding the BTS rapper for his latest project. As one fan hailed, “Rockstar J-hope is officially real." Another impressed fan commented, “His voice, he sounds so good man, he is insane for this."

A stoked fan reacted to the music video on Twitter and wrote, “Jung Ho-seok!! The Rockstar vibe of the song!! The lyrics, the video, the beat, everything is wild!! I’m freaking out. Jhope is so cool!"

Jack In the Box will be released on July 15. This will mark the rapper’s first-ever non-mixtape album. This also marks the first solo album from a member of the Grammy-nominated band as they welcome a new chapter in their career. J-hope released a mixtape in 2018 titled Hope World which included songs like Daydream, Airplane, and Blue Side.

