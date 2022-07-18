BTS: J-Hope Screams 'I'm Scared' Moments Before Dangerous One-Shot Fire Scene In Arson; Watch

Last week, BTS member J-Hope treated fans to the music video of his new track Arson. The track presented a different and dark side of Hobi which fans absolutely loved. Now, a video showing the making of the song has been released and it shows that the ace rapper was terrified while filming the fire sequence.

In the music video, J-Hope is seen walking toward the camera while cars blow up behind him one after another. While the said portion of the song is undoubtedly one of the highlights, J-Hope confessed he was scared before shooting it. The reason was the sequence was a one-shot sequence. The pressure is obviously there.

However, despite the fear, Jung Hoseok charges in and excels in the shot within the first go. He dives into rehearsal mode at first, trying the whole scene a couple of times before the director announced action. Hobi was evidently relieved when the scene was cleared.

Watch the video here:

Last week, J-Hope shared a video in which he explained the reason he chose fire as the central theme of the song. “Since the song title is Banghwa which means ‘arson’ many things are being set on fire leaving behind ashes. The theme is visualized starting with the outfit. Overall, I plan to capture the message of this song with the music video," he said.

While explaining the message, J-Hope traveled down memory lane to recall his younger self. He said, “Since I was young, I’ve been working with sparks of passion and I thought these sparks are the right material for it. That’s why I chose fire. In fact, I put a lot of effort into this album. I tried to show my true colours in it. I tried a lot of new things as well. While you’re listening to my album, I hope you see this new side of j-hope and enjoy it."

