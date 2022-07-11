BTS' J-Hope Sets Internet on Fire With Second Concept Photo of 'Arson', ARMYs Can't Wait Anymore

Ever since BTS member J-Hope unveiled his new look for his album Jack in the Box, ARMYs has been waiting with bated breath for the release of the tracks. Recently, BTS’ sunshine Hobi dropped the second set of photos for his track ‘Arson’ and fans can’t believe his transition. In the photos, the rapper can be seen dressed in an outfit that seems to have burned and has hols in it. He can be seen posing in front of an overturned vehicle in some of the photos. In one of the photos, he can also be seen standing in front of a signboard, which is later shown crushing a car.

Another signboard also features in the shoot with ‘Hope’ written on it but it seems to be smeared with dust and dirt.

Take a look:

The photos and Hobi’s new avatar took ARMYs by storm. Take a look at how they have been reacting on Twitter:

The rapper has already released the first track from the album, More. He also released the tracklist of his album and the songs include Pandora’s Box, Stop, Equal Sign, Music: Box Reflection, What I…, Safety Zone, Future, Arson, Future and More.

Earlier this month, J-Hope penned a sweet note for ARMYs after he released the first song, More, from Jack in the Box. Hoseok dropped the dark song with an impressive music video. As the song breaks records, Hobi took to Weverse and penned a lengthy message for fans. In the note, he not only thanked fans for their love but also apologised for the sudden outpour of emotions.

J-Hope is the first BTS member to release his solo album after the group discussed taking a break from their group activities. The rapper’s album Jack in the Box releases on July 15.

