BTS' J-Hope Shares His Excitement Over 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Gets 'Goosebumps' Watching Eminem

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was filled with energetic and exciting performances headlined by the likes of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem with the B-rabbit. The exhilarating performances have taken the internet by storm, and celebrities along with fans are busy watching the killer performances. Out of the many celebs who are enjoying the show virtually is BTS member Jung Hoseok or J-Hope. Hobi took to his Instagram Story section to share various snippets of the performance and expressed his excitement about the same.

On his first Instagram Story, he shared a snippet featuring Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg. He added several halo emojis to the post. He also reacted to Mary J. Blige’s dance moves, Kendrick Lamar’s energetic performance and Eminem’s rap. He also wrote that the performance gave him ‘goosebumps.’

Take a look at his reactions:

Kanye West was also present at the event. He attended the performance with his kids North and Saint.

Apart from the killer performances, several trailers of various shows and films were also shown during the Superbowl. AMC Network gave the first look of their upcoming slate of releases Interview with the Vampire, along with footage from the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, the middle third of the final season of The Walking Dead.

In addition, the teaser slate also featured the footage from the upcoming anthology ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, the final season of ‘Killing Eve’. Additionally, the second trailer of Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness, the second trailer of Moon Knight, and the official teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was also unveiled at the Super Bowl LVI.

