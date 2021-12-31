BTS: J-Hope Summarises His Year in Instagram Post, Shares Shirtless Pic, Glimpse From Dance Video With Jungkook, Jimin

BTS rapper and singer J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho-Seok has shared some personal highlights of 2021 in his recent Instagram post. As the new year approaches, the 27-year-old rapper and dancer posted a series of pictures that captured some of the memorable moments of 2021. The pictures included a family portrait of J-Hope where he was seen with his sister Jiwoo and parents.

J-Hope shared pictures from his sister’s wedding ceremony which took place earlier this year. The Instagram post also included J-Hope’s red carpet moment at Grammy Awards, a picture from a dance practice session with Jungkook and Jimin. The post concluded with J-Hope’s solo Christmas celebration where he was seen sipping wine and eating a slice of apple.

J-hope summarised his year in a lengthy caption that accompanied the pictures on Instagram. He wrote, “What kind of a year was 2021 for me? A year of trying lots of new and different things. A year of reflecting on the person Jung Ho-Seok and his life. Maybe a year like the brilliant flames of a finale for both j-hope and BTS. The definitions if I look for them are innumerable.” The rapper who is currently spending his official vacation all by himself just like his fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, V, and Jin added, “For the first time I’m spending the end of the year as my own self, with a chance to look back on 2021 and contemplate its meaning. ‘This is what it really means to have time just for me,’ that’s how I feel now.”

Advertisement

Expressing his gratitude to the year that went by J-Hope mentioned, “It was a year of boundless love, expectations and encouragement for which I’m thankful and thankful again, and I ready myself so that in 2022 I can give back what I’ve received.” For J-Hope it is “the midpoint between a great end and another beginning. I feel only one thing now!! I still feel the excitement. Barring something unforeseen, I think I’ll continue doing music and performance that I love. I think that’s how I take a step towards happiness for myself. It was so hard but I had fun and I was happy. Adieu, ~ 2021.”

Advertisement

Have you checked out J-Hope’s latest Instagram post?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.