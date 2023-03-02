BTS: J-Hope Teases His Upcoming Solo Single 'On the Street' With Gorgeous Retro Pics, ARMYs Excited

BTS member J-Hope has started the process for his enlistment but before leaving, the rapper will be keeping a special gift for the ARMYs. He will release a solo album titled ‘On the Street’ before leaving for mandatory military service. Recently, the singer shared a teaser from the upcoming solo and we can’t get enough of it. As the title of the song suggests, J-Hope took to the streets for the photoshoot and we couldn’t help but notice the vintage touch his photos had.

Last week, BTS’ agency BigHit Music announced the news of his military service and said that he has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement read.

Later, the agency also announced that he will be releasing a new track which will drop at 2pm (KST) on March 3. The agency informed that the upcoming track captures J-Hope’s ‘candid feelings’ and the title of the song originates from his journey of street dancing, which led him to become an artist.

