BTS: J-Hope Teases Jin as He Learns How to Tag on Instagram, RM Calls Him 'Legend', Appoints Day as Anniversary

Ever since the BTS members have joined Instagram, there hasn’t been a single dull day for ARMYs. Be it J-Hope being a social media butterfly or Taehyung deleting his posts, or Jungkook’s flirting sessions with fans, the septet is always up to something. However, not all the Bangtan Boys are social media experts, which is why when the eldest member Kim Seokjin discovered the tagging feature on the platform, members RM and J-Hope couldn’t contain their excitement.

Jin, who had earlier shared photos with his fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope didn’t tag them in his posts. However, in his latest post, Hobi was tagged proving that the eldest member has finally learnt a new Instagram skill. And Hobi and RM did not leave this chance to pull Jin’s leg. The leader straight away demanded that this day should be declared an anniversary. He wrote in Korean, “Look at this! appoint today as an anniversary day immediately." He added, “Finally tagging.. legend."

Advertisement

Hobi, who is an expert when it comes to using Instagram wrote, “Wow our hyung knows how to tag people."

Take a look at the post and their comments:

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are gearing up for the release of their anthology album, Proof. This will be a combination of their old and new songs. V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and RM have already talked about the tracks they have decided to include in the album as a part of their promotion schedule.

Advertisement

Jin, in his note of Proof of Inspiration, shared that he included the tracks Moon and Jamais Vu. Calling him and ARMYs inseparable, he expressed that they are BTS’ and his living proof. “Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like the Earth and the Moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what “moon" is about. Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we’ve assimilated into one. The path I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. You’re my, and BTS’ living Proof. Just like the lyrics in “Jamais Vu". whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, leader RM revealed that he picked the songs, Intro: Persona and Stay.

Explaining the reason behind picking Persona, Namjoon said, “I thought that it would be great if Intro: Persona and Stay would go in our anthology album Proof. Intro: Persona starts with ‘Who am I’ so I’ve been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut, and even now."

BTS will drop Proof, shortly before their ninth-anniversary celebrations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.