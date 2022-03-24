Home » News » Movies » BTS: J-Hope Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of US Tour, Will He Skip Grammys 2022?

BTS member J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19. BigHit Music assures fans that he is showing no symptoms besides sore throat. ARMYs pray for his speedy recovery.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:49 IST

BTS member J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19, his agency BigHit Music has confirmed. The rapper was expected to travel to the US with his fellow members for BTS’ Grammy performance scheduled to take place on April 4 followed by BTS’ concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas. Although less than 10 days left for the group’s performance at the Grammy 2022, the agency assures that the rapper plans on taking part in the activities scheduled next month once his at-home treatment concludes.

The agency said that Hoseok underwent a test after he complained of a sore throat. “J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. J-Hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes," the agency’s statement read.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the statement concluded.

Fans aka ARMYs took to Twitter and prayed for Hobi’s speedy recovery. “Praying for your speedy recovery my love. I hope you feel better. Take care hobi," a fan tweeted. “Get well soon, sunshine!!!! we love you so much!!!" added another.

J-Hope is the latest BTS member to have tested positive for Covid. Previously, RM, Jin, Suga and V had tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, the members recovered soon after. Meanwhile, Jin is recovering from finger surgery. Last week, the member was taken into emergency surgery after he injured his index finger.

first published: March 24, 2022, 11:46 IST