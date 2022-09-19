BTS' J-Hope to Feature in Crush's Comeback Rush Hour, ARMYs Say 'This Is Huge'

Korean singer Crush just dropped the MV trailer for his new single titled Rush Hour, featuring BTS’ J-Hope and ARMYs can't keep calm. Following the success of his studio album titled Jack In The Box released in July 2022, Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, has left ARMYs surprised once again. Rush Hour is set to release on September 22 at 6 PM. KST (2:30 PM IST).

A source from Crush’s agency, P Nation, has turned up the anticipation among fans, with the statement, “Please anticipate what kind of synergy they will boast musically as the two [artists] have showcased their close friendship on a regular basis," as reported by Soompi.

Here’s the first teaser of Rush Hour.

Fans expressed their excitement to see the two artists come together for a song.

Earlier this year, J-Hope headlined Lollapalooza 2022 with an 18-song set and had over 100K people attending his show, breaking its attendance record. He also became the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival. ARMYs took over social media with #HOBIPALOOZA ever since its announcement. The audience was surprised when Becky G and J-Hope set the stage ablaze with their performance to ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’. The highly anticipated solo album Jack In The Box also broke numerous records including becoming the second-biggest debut album released in 2022 on Spotify and ranking 17th on Billboard 200.

Currently, BTS is taking a break from group activities since the announcement on ‘Real Bangtan Dinner 2022’ aired on June 16 earlier this year. Currently, the seven members are working on solo projects.

The J-hope and Rush collaboration is the second collaboration between P Nation artists and BTS. Earlier, BTS Suga collaborated with internationally-famed PSY in That That MV that went on to become the first Korean MV of 2022 to hit 200M views.

