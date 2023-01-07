BTS: J-Hope Turns Airport Into His Dance Stage As He Leaves For Golden Disc Awards 2023, Watch

BTS member J-Hope flew out of Seoul on Saturday morning to attend the Golden Disc Awards 2023 in Thailand. The rapper, whose album Jack in the Box has been nominated for Album Division Bonsang (Main Award), was seen in his chirpy mood when he was headed to board his flight. Not only did he pose for the cameras but he also broke into an impromptu dance performance for the ARMY present at the airport to see him off.

In videos going viral, Jung Hoseok was seen wearing a black shirt with a black jacket along with a pair of brown pants. He completed his look with a brown beanie. He made a goofy entrance before he broke into his dance. He bowed down to the fans and cameras before he left to board the flight. He also shared a selca announcing that he was off to Thailand.

While Hobi’s Jack in the Box is nominated, the rapper’s group — BTS — is also nominated for Album Division Bonsang (Main Award) for their 2022 album Proof. Suga’s collaboration with PSY, That That, has also bagged a nomination in the Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award) category.

This will be the 37th edition of the Golden Disc Awards. Held on January 7, the awards show will be taking place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Besides BTS, BLACKPINK’s Born Pink, NCT’s Universe, Stray Kids’ Maxident, TWICE’s Between 1 & 2, and The Boyz’s Be Aware have also been nominated this year.

According to Soompi, Lee Da Hee, Sung Si Kyung, Park So Dam, and 2PM’s Nichkhun will be seen taking on the hosting duties in the show this year. The awards show will kick start at 8 p.m. KST (4:30 p.m. IST).

