BTS: J-Hope Wishes Jimin as the Bangtan Boys Leave for US for Grammys and PTD on Stage Concert

The Bangtan Boys left for the US, today for the upcoming Grammy Awards and their Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas concert. Their photos from the Incheon Airport have gone viral and ARMYs are wishing them a safe journey. However, only RM, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Suga were clicked as Jungkook already left earlier and J-Hope is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, he wished his fellow member Jimin on Weverse, before he left for the concert. Jimin had put up a post on Weverse, whose translated version read, “i/we will go and come back well/safely!!😊." To this, Hobi replied, “lets go and see each other there (see you there) jjyamanie💥🔥"

BTS will be seen at the Grammy 2022 next weekend. The group will not only perform at the awards ceremony but they are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year. This is their second consecutive nomination and fans are hoping they bring home the award this year. BTS will also be hosting their Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas after the Grammys 2022.

Meanwhile, BTS surprised ARMYs today with their virtual appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. Through a pre-recorded message, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared their favourite musical moments at the Oscars 2022, speaking about movies such as Coco and Aladdin. Both, Aladdin and Coco, were nominated for Academy Award for Best Original Song. While Aladdin was nominated for the award at the Oscars 2020, Coco won the category in 2017.

The video began with Jimin excitedly naming Coco which was followed by RM calling it a ‘real masterpiece’. “I watched it three times and I cried a lot." V added, “Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." However, Jimin confessed he didn’t cry while watching the movie. “Overall, I like Disney movies," J-Hope added. “Disney movies stimulate emotions well," Jin said. “I really liked Aladdin," Hobi revealed. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin," Namjoon said.

