Home / News / Movies /

BTS Jams With Coldplay, Chris Martin Surprises Jin With Guitar in Latest Video

BTS Jams With Coldplay, Chris Martin Surprises Jin With Guitar in Latest Video

BTS Jams With Coldplay, Chris Martin Surprises Jin With Guitar in Latest Video
BTS and Coldplay

The popular K-pop band BTS shared a video from last month where they met with rock band Coldplay to collaborate on their track My Universe.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: October 15, 2021, 11:25 IST

The fans of popular K-pop band BTS were overjoyed when they announced a collaboration with legendary rock band Coldplay. BTS, who featured on Coldplay’s track My Universe, share a great bond with front-man Chris Martin. While BTS had covered their famous track Fix You, Martin had interviewed them for a viral video. The bond between the Coldplay and BTS members was more apparent in a new video released by the latter. The South Korean band shared a video of their first physical meeting with Coldplay in New York from last month.

In the video, BTS members can be seen walking into an auditorium and greeting the Coldplay members. The boys can be seen playing the instruments set up on stage. They also jammed with Martin and the rest of the band by singing the acoustic version of My Universe. They also had dinner together, where BTS gifted Coldplay modern Hanboks. Martin also surprised Jin by gifting him a guitar.

Advertisement

Read: Inside BTS X Coldplay’s My Universe Video Shoot: V Leaves Members in Splits, RM Shows His Goofy Side

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts upon release. The music video of the song has more than 66 million views.

Read: BTS X Coldplay’s My Universe Music Video Shows Them Singing with Aliens in a Dystopian World

The bands also performed the track together at the Global Citizens live concert. Coldplay consists of Martin as their lead vocalist, along with lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, as well as creative director Phil Harvey. BTS, on the other hand, consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau

first published: October 15, 2021, 11:25 IST
Share This
Article