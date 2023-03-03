BTS: Jimin Adds Another Feather To His Hat, To Be House Ambassador of THIS Jewellery Brand

When members of the ARMY said “Once you JimIN you cannot JimOUT" no one thought it would also apply to luxury fashion brands. It has been barely two months after European multinational luxury fashion house, Dior announced Jimin as their global ambassador. Now the luxury fashion brand Tiffany & Co. has announced the vocalist of the famous K-Pop band BTS, Park Jimin as their newest house ambassador.

Known for his impeccable style and unique fashion sense, Jimin is going to harness his star power for the forthcoming campaigns. In a tweet shared by the luxury jewelry house, shared a snap of the BTS dressed in all black as he flaunts iconic Tiffany bracelets known as Tiffany Lock.

In their tweet, the jewelry house wrote, “Introducing our newest House ambassador, Jimin of BTS. The 21st-century pop icon wears Tiffany Lock." On their official website, Tiffany & Co. has shared that the Tiffany Lock is a “collection is a symbol of connection and togetherness."

The official press release quoted said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product, and Communications as saying, “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style, and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co." He also added, “We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring."

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry," Park Jimin said.

This is not all that is new for the BTS star. Jimin is all prepared to make his debut as a solo artist with his first solo album, FACE. He also revealed the highly anticipated tracklist that has the members of the ARMY hyped over what is to come. The six-track album is expected to feature a diverse range of styles, as can be expected of the K-Pop star and BTS member.

The main track is titled Like Crazy and it also has an English version to get everyone bopping along in no time. Jimin also shared what can be expected from the album. “Circle of Resonance. Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexpected wounds," read the words at the top of the snap of the tracklist shared by BigHit Music. “Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance. Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self."

The leader of the group, Kim Namjoon (A.K.A. RM) is also going to be a part of three of the six tracks for the album. FACE will be released on March 24.

