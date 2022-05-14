BTS: Jimin Agreed To Sing Our Blues OST But On One Condition, Ha Sung Woon Reveals

BTS singer Jimin made his K-drama OST debut with Our Blues. The Bangtan Boy sang the song With You alongside his singer friends Ha Sung Woon. The duet debuted last month and became an instant hit among fans. Ha Sung Woon has now opened up about how Park Jimin was roped in for the song.

The K-pop singer was asked about his collaboration with Jimin on social media and he revealed that he reached out to the Filter singer with the suggestion to sing the song. As translated by Jimin’s fan account on Twitter, Ha Sung Woon said, “Story on how I got to do the duet with Jimin. Actually, I was working on a duet for Our Blues with Punch noona. The production team asked if I can ask Jimin about it I called him just in case he wants to do an ost but hasn’t gotten a chance, since the other members were doing OSTs too."

“He seemed to be not interested in doing OSTs YET, but then asked ‘but am I doing it with you hyung?’ and I said no. Then he said ‘I want to try it if I do it with you hyung!’. So I told the production team about it. That’s how we got to work together happily," he added.

Ha Sung Woon had previously revealed that the OST was in the making since last year. He had revealed that the song was emotional and that it had been in the making since last July. “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July," he revealed on the app Universe, adding in another message, “It’s a total emotional song."

Meanwhile, Jimin along with his fellow BTS members is gearing up for the release of the group’s new anthology, titled Proof. The tracklist was recently revealed in three parts, revealing that three new songs will be released in June.

