BTS: Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's Our Blues OST 'With You' to Drop Today, ARMYs Start Countdown on Twitter

ARMYs are extending their love and support to the BTS singer as they wait eagerly for the song. They have also started trending 'Jimin OST Out Today' on Twitter.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 24, 2022, 13:15 IST

The wait will finally be over for Jimin’s first K-drama OST in a few hours. The BTS member has lent his voice along with his friend Ha Sung Woon for a song in the ongoing drama Our Blues. The song titled ‘With You’ will be dropping today, April 24 at 11 PM KST. The two K-pop singers will be performing a duet. Ahead of the release, BTS fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. ARMYs are already extending their love and support to Jimin as they wait eagerly for a couple of hours more. They have already started trending ‘Jimin OST Out Today’ on Twitter.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “Jimin’s OST “With You" releasing today. To debut it in top 10 of Global Spotify we need 2.7M+ streams and for top 5 we need 3.2M+ streams. Remind u 24hr goals are 4/5 M streams & we will only have 10 hrs before Spotify’s tracking period ends so make sure to stream properly."

Another one added, “JIMIN JIMIN （*’∀’人）who’s excited to hear the best ost #WithYou by #JIMIN of #BTS (

@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon"

ARMYs have also started a countdown on the social media platform.

As reported by Koreaboo, Jimin’s fan club on Twitter, @PJM_data, claimed that Ha Sung Woon spoke about the song via his private message function on the app Universe. He revealed that the song is emotional and that it had been in the making since last July. “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July," he revealed, adding in another message, “It’s a total emotional song." He also said, “There’s a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I’ll tell you later."

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook wrapped their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert and announced their comeback date- June 10, 2022.

first published: April 24, 2022, 13:15 IST