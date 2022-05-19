BTS: Jimin Bares His Heart In Beautiful Proof of Inspiration Letter, Calls Bangtannies, ARMY His 'Friends'

After V and Jin, BTS member Jimin dropped his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ video and it was as beautiful as him. The member revealed he picked the songs Filter and Friends for their upcoming anthology, Proof. Park Jimin went on to confess he wanted to live up to ARMY’s expectations. He said he wanted fans to see his different shades.

Mochi then moved the ARMY by calling them and his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — his ‘friends’. Crediting them for always being there to remind him of his essence, Jimin called the group and the fandom his ‘proof.’

“I wanted Filter and Friends to be included in this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY’s expectations and show them many different sides of myself. And I still have many different colors left to share. I might have come across as being colorless instead of colorful if I’d accommodated myself to other people’s ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my ‘Friends’ — the members and ARMY — were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is and keep myself centered. You are my proof," he said.

As he read out his emotional letter to the fandom, especially about his ‘friends’, unseen pictures of his memorable moments from BTS’ recent concerts played on screen. Jimin picked out his favourite picture of each BTS member and featured it in the video, making the ‘Proof of Inspiration’ all the more special. Jimin also gave fans a closer look at his ‘Youth’ and crescent tattoos.

Earlier this week, BigHit Music released Jin’s ‘Proof of Inspiration, in which the member revealed that he picked out Moon and Jamais Vu. “Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like the Earth and the Moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what “moon" is about. Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we’ve assimilated into one. The path I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. You’re my, and BTS’ living Proof. Just like the lyrics in “Jamais Vu". whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music," he said.

V aka Kim Taehyung opened up about his different sides in his ‘Proof of Inspiration.’ Speaking about choosing Singularity and Zero O’Clock for their album, Proof, Taehyung said that he tends to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as separate individuals, and thought that he had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video.

“That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused. Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today," he said.

