BTS: Jimin Changes Weverse DP To Unseen Pic From Jin's Enlisting Day, Ponders About His Training

BTS singer Jimin is missing his Jin hyung and he is not shying away from letting the world know about it. The singer, who is not as active as his fellow members on social media, logged into Weverse on Thursday to not only share a post about Kim Seokjin but also change the display picture of his Weverse account to a picture with the Moon singer from his military enlisting day.

For the unversed, Jin enlisted for the military on Tuesday, December 13. The singer was given a sweet farewell by his fellow members. Two days after his enlistment, Park Jimin changed his Weverse display picture to a picture with Jin. The picture, a selca aka selfie, featured Jin and Jimin posing with their masks on.

Advertisement

Besides changing his picture, Jimin also shared a post that read: “I wonder if our Jin hyung is training [right now]." The message left fans emotional.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time he changed his display picture dedicated to Jin. Over the weekend, after Jin debuted his military buzz cut hairdo, Jimin replaced his DP with Jin’s picture. Prior to that, he shared a picture of Jin on the red carpet of an event.

Jimin also showered Jin with love during the Astronaut singer’s birthday live. On his birthday, the Worldwide Handsome asked everyone watching, including his staff to sing happy birthday for him. Soon after, Jimin entered the comments section and dropped messages for him with the fans. “What do you want for your birthday," Park Jimin asked, as translated by Twitter user @haruharu_w_bts.

Jin replied, “We decided to not give each other birthday gifts~ it’s a lot giving 7 gifts a year," before adding, “So Jimin-ah, there’s nothing you need to buy! I have everything!" Jimin’s reply to Jin has truly won us over! The Filter singer said, “The present is my heart."

We miss you too, Jin!

Read all the Latest Movies News here