BTS: Jimin Chooses Chaos In Dark and Bright 'Me, Myself, and Jimin - ID' Preview Video; ARMY In Shock

Park Jimin, please have some mercy! The BTS singer followed the footsteps of his fellow members Jungkook and RM to release a special 8 Photo-Folio. Through the pictures, Jimin attempts to shed light on what he believes is chaos. The pictures feature the Bangtan Boy dressed in black and white ensembles, suggesting that he is channeling chaos and light.

The video featuring the concept was aptly titled Me, Myself, and Jimin - ID : Chaos and features the Filter singer posing in bold avatars. Hours after the video dropped, Big Hit Music released pictures from the shoot, leaving fans speechless.

Several ARMY members took to Twitter and praised Jimin. “He’s a genius. Jimin is everything," a fan tweeted. “For about 13 hours now I’ve trying to come up with a tweet to describe the perfection that is Park Jimin but I can’t find the words to do him justice. If there aren’t status erected in his liking and poems praising him we have failed as a society," tweeted another.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for their upcoming group activities. This includes their concert at the Busan World Expo 2030. The group is holding a free concert and fans from across the country and even outside of South Korea are expected to participate. It is also reported that HYBE announced that their ‘The City’ project would be launched parallelly with BTS’ concert.

As part of The City project, HYBE plans to host events pertaining to shopping, entertainment, and more. A photo exhibition 2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof has also been planned during this period.

