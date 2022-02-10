BTS' Jimin Comforts ARMY Who 'Wants to Give Up On Everything' in Life: 'I Can Understand Your Situation'

BTS singer Jimin reminded us that “there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you" with his latest Weverse comment. The singer on Wednesday replied to an ARMY who was struggling with their life. The fan penned a long post, pouring their heart and sharing the thoughts that were bothering them. The fan went on to say, “I am so tired and want to give up on everything," and added, " I wish people in my life were as understanding and cheerful like those in fiction stories but sadly all I have in my life is toxicity……. How to undo my life?"

Our beloved Mochi appeared out of nowhere and dropped a long comment to comfort the fan. The Filter singer assured the fan that he understands their struggle and offered a piece of advise as well. “To some extent, I think I can understand your situation. So that’s why I have something to say. Instead of thinking about turning back your life, instead of thinking ‘How am I?’ or saying to someone ‘What about me?’ How about thinking about ‘me’? or ‘If that was me?’ ‘What do I want?’ If you get closer to these essential/basic things, I think when you have a hard time, you have more thoughts about the future rather than the past," he said, as translated by BTS Stan account @modooborahae on Twitter.

ChimChim added, “So how about we leave behind the hard things and not pay attention to other people and let’s think about the things that would make us happier? In a way, if you could think of this as an opportunity, I would be ever so grateful. I hope you become much more happier and I sincerely hope that there are days you smile more. Thank you for cheering for us and leaving this story."

The singer then addressed the whole fandom and assured them that he understands that everyone has their share of struggle and that he was grateful to the fandom that they were staying strong. “Not only that, I know it’s harder because the Covid-19 situation is ongoing for everyone. Also, I know how much all of you are staying strong. I am so thankful and sorry and grateful that all the ARMYs are still staying strong," he wrote in a post. He assured fans that he was ‘happy.’

His assurance not only left fans reassuring but they were also emotional that he was comforting a fan while he himself was recovering from his acute appendicitis surgery. He truly has a heart of gold!

