BTS: Jimin Goes Bold, Exposes Chiseled Chest in New Sexy Pics With Members; ARMYs Left Breathless

Ever since BTS announced the beginning of its new chapter, the members are not shied away from experimenting with their work. From Jin going shirtless to flaunt his ‘7’ tattoo to J-Hope showing a darker side in his first solo album Jack in the Box, BTS members are embracing a new phase in life. However, fans were not prepared to see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook go all out with their experimentations in the new pictures from their BTS’s Weverse Interview Merch Box 8.

Over 60 pictures from the interview were released and fans swooned over several pictures. However, the biggest surprise came from Jimin. The singer was seen wearing a robe, exposing his chiseled chest. The singer was seen posing in a bathtub, by a window, and struck several other poses in the pictures.

His sultry look left fans gasping for air.

On the other hand, Jin, V, and Jungkook were also seen showing off a little skin in the pictures. In the pictures featuring Jin, the eldest BTS member was seen wearing a gorgeous white suit. The singer teamed up the white outfit with a hot red shirt. Meanwhile, the group’s Golden Maknae was seen dressed in a stylish cheetah print blazer with a pair of golden and blue printed pants. V, on the other hand, looked like an absolute good boy gone bad in a pink shirt with a purple blazer.

The Rap line also looked outstanding. RM looked like a Greek God in a purple shirt and a pair of black pants while J-Hope stole hearts in a cream blouse which he paired with a colourful pair of pants. Suga brought the party home with his shimmery shirt and a polka dot overcoat which he paired with a pair of pants.

