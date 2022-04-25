BTS' Jimin, Ha Sung Woon’s Our Blues OST Shatters Dynamite‘s Record On iTunes In Less Than 5 Hrs

BTS member Jimin made his K-drama OST debut on Sunday with the song With You for Our Blues. The singer performed a duet with his close friends Ha Sung Woon. The track was featured in the sixth episode of the series and released shortly after. Within a few hours, With You began shattering records. The first record it broke was on international iTunes.

With You surpassed BTS’ Grammy-award-winning track Dynamite to become the fastest song to top iTunes charts in 100 regions. The song hit the milestone in just four hours and 42 minutes. As reported by Soompi, Dynamite took about eight hours to reach the milestone in 2020.

Fans of the singers, especially the ARMYs, took to Twitter and congratulated them on the achievement. “We are only in competition with ourselves," a fan pointed out. “Broke his own group’s record. That’s living legends of the music industry for you," added another. “We proud of you jiminahhhhh," a third fan added.

With You is Park Jimin’s first OST track since he debuted as a BTS member almost nine years ago. The duet is sung predominantly in English, with one portion of it in Korean, the song is about heartbreak and longing. The song is perfectly in sync with the theme of Lee Dong-Seok and Min Seon-a’s story. Jimin and Ha Sung Woon beautifully complement each other’s soothing vocals, taking the song a notch higher. The song has refrained from using high background music to keep the singers’ voices in focus.

South Korean news portal News1 revealed the song has been produced by Song Dong Woon. For the unversed, he has delivered iconic OSTs for K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin. Speaking about the song, Song Dong Woon said, “After finding a lot of songs that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon and ‘Our Blues’, we were able to finish recording with a song that perfectly suited the drama."

