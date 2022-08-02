BTS: Jimin Hides His Face After J-Hope Fake Smacks Female Dancer's Butt At Lollapalooza, Video Goes Viral

BTS member Jimin was not prepared for J-Hope to smack (even if it was a pretend one) a fellow dancer at the Lollapalooza. On Sunday, Hobi delivered a spectacular night at the music fest in Chicago. While ARMYs showered Hobi with love at the concert and digitally, by streaming the concert on various platforms, Jimin flew down to Chicago to cheer for his hyung in person.

In a video that has now gone viral, J-Hope was seen performing alongside a group of backup dancers when he pretends to smack a dancer’s butt. However, the gentleman that he is, he doesn’t lay a finger on her. However, Jimin was embarrassed nevertheless. The singer, who was watching the performance on the balcony on the side, was seen hiding his face after the act.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the moment has now gone viral. A section of fans on Twitter resonated with Jimin while another section was left in splits.

Earlier in the day, J-Hope took to Instagram and poured his heart out, thanking everyone for the love and support he received. “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!" he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here