BTS' Jimin Named Dior's New Global Ambassador, Proud ARMYs Congratulate 'Baby Mochi'

As soon as the French luxury fashion house announced the news, BTS fans took to social media to congratulate Park Jimin.

BTS mmeber Park Jimin is the new Dior global ambassador
BTS’ ‘Baby Mochi’ aka Park Jimin has been appointed as the new global ambassador of Dior. The French luxury fashion house took to its official Instagram to announce the news with a couple of photos of the Bangtan member. Announcing the good news, they wrote, “The House is thrilled to announce @J.M from #BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Needless to say, this piece of news excited the BTS fandom, also known as ARMYs. Netizens flocked to the comment section to express their excitement over the news. One user wrote, “I am so happy for you, and very proud of you. while another user wrote, “Dior is soooooooooooooo luckyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy." Another comment read, “Will buy Dior since now."

Take a look at more reactions:

Meanwhile, Jimin recently collaborated for the track Vibe with BIGBANG member Taeyang. This marked their first collaboration. The song has become an instant hit among V.I.P. (BIGBANG fandom) and ARMY (BTS fandom) the moment it was released, with fans sharing their favourite portions of the song.

