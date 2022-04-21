BTS' Jimin Our Blues OST: Ha Sung Woon Drops Major Spoiler About Upcoming Song; Release Date Changed

BTS fans are counting down the days to the release of Jimin’s OST for the K-drama Our Blues. The singer will be making his K-drama OST debut with the track. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the song will also feature his close friend, former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. The K-pop singers will be performing a duet. Now, Ha Sung Woon has revealed a few more details about the track.

As reported by Koreaboo, Jimin’s fan club on Twitter, @PJM_data, claimed that Ha Sung Woon spoke about the song via his private message function on the app Universe. He revealed that the song is emotional and that it had been in the making since last July. “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July," he revealed, adding in another message, “It’s a total emotional song." He also said, “There’s a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I’ll tell you later."

Advertisement

Jimin and Ha Sung Woon have been friends for a while now. Last June, Ha Sung Woon revealed that he would be open to collaborating with Jimin if given an opportunity. It seems like the opportunity was waiting at their doorstep at the time!

News1 revealed the song has been produced by Song Dong Woon. For the unversed, he has delivered iconic OSTs for K-dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin. Speaking about the song, Song Dong Woon said, “After finding a lot of songs that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon and ‘Our Blues’, we were able to finish recording with a song that perfectly suited the drama."

Advertisement

“Jimin’s sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon’s charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful," a remember from the show’s production team added.

Meanwhile, Sports W has reported that the song will release a day before the scheduled release date. The Our Blues OST featuring BTS singer Jimin and Ha Sung Woon was slated to release on April 25. However, now, the song will be released on April 24.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.