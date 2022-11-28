BTS: Jimin Reassures a Nervous J-Hope Before Lollapalooza Performance, Watch

BTS member Jung Hoseok, popularly known by his stage name J-Hope, set the stage on fire as he headlined Lollapalooza earlier this year on July 31. Now BTS’ YouTube channel, BangtanTV has released the behind-the-scenes of how the entire thing went down. The over 20-minute-long video showcased the rapper’s practices at the Grant Park venue. ARMYs were also given a glimpse of D-Day. But perhaps the sweetest part of it all was when BTS member Park Jimin flew across the world to cheer for his fellow member.

As he prepared for the show, J-Hope expressed his worries about empty seats, and Jimin quickly comforted the older member as he said, “But I feel like you’ll be nervous for the first 3 songs and then just go like ‘whatever’ ‘it’s okay’ and do fine on the rest, no?” He stuck around to reassure a nervous J-Hope and called him “the most professional out of all of us”. Jimin also stated that he had no doubts that J-Hope will do great.

The duo also enthusiastically welcomed American singer Becky G, who collaborated with J-Hope on their hit track Chicken Noodle Soup. The rapper called Becky G “the most important part of the show” as the singer was set to make a surprise appearance.

After the performance, Jimin showered J-Hope with compliments. He mentioned that he became a fan and said, “You killed it.” For the rapper, Jimin being there helped him out a lot. J-Hope also revealed that BTS leader Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, had messaged him before the show, cheering him on. It went on to show what a beautiful bond the BTS members share.

The rapper had also previously shared his thoughts on his official Instagram. He had shared a set of snaps and called the day “one of my greatest and unforgettable moments.” He thanked everyone who worked hard to make Lollapalooza come to life, including the band, the dance crew, Becky G, and his fellow member Jimin, who flew to the United States to cheer him on. And of course, how could he have forgotten the ARMY “who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly.”

J-Hope made history when he performed at Lollapalooza 2022 as the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival.

