BTS: Jimin Reveals His Album Will Release in March, Teases New Announcement Tomorrow

BTS member Jimin held a live session today much to the delight of the fans. The Filter singer is working on his solo album and finally shared a detail on the same. Jimin’s album will be finally released in March. However, he will not be making BTS ARMYs wait for long because Jimin will be announcing something tomorrow! While ending his Live session, he said in Korean, as translated by a fan page, “I need to go today, there’s people waiting for me, maybe next time I’ll be able to stay even longer.. anyway something could even come out tomorrow.. you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow"

Advertisement

Besdies giving an update on his album, Jimin also sang ‘Unholy’ on Live and spoke about missing his fellow BTS member Jin. He also sang BTS leader Kim Namjoon’s track, Wild Flower. The song as a part of his solo album, Indigo. Talking about his RM hyung, he said, “he writes lyrics that makes people cry and his existence is like a present, right?"

BTS members are currently focusing on their solo projects and other work commitments. The eldest member of the group Kim Seokjin is serving his duties at the military. He collaborated with Coldplay for the single Astronaut before going away for the mandatory military duties. More recently RM made ARMYs’ heart thump with his latest solo album Indigo. The youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, made headlines with the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, Dreamers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here