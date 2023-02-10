Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jimin Reveals His Album Will Release in March, Teases New Announcement Tomorrow

BTS: Jimin Reveals His Album Will Release in March, Teases New Announcement Tomorrow

BTS member Park Jimin held a Live session today and spoke to fans about the release of his new album, among many other things.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 18:55 IST

Seoul

Stills from Park Jimin's Live session with fans
Stills from Park Jimin's Live session with fans

BTS member Jimin held a live session today much to the delight of the fans. The Filter singer is working on his solo album and finally shared a detail on the same. Jimin’s album will be finally released in March. However, he will not be making BTS ARMYs wait for long because Jimin will be announcing something tomorrow! While ending his Live session, he said in Korean, as translated by a fan page, “I need to go today, there’s people waiting for me, maybe next time I’ll be able to stay even longer.. anyway something could even come out tomorrow.. you never know.. something could even come out tomorrow"

Advertisement

Besdies giving an update on his album, Jimin also sang ‘Unholy’ on Live and spoke about missing his fellow BTS member Jin. He also sang BTS leader Kim Namjoon’s track, Wild Flower. The song as a part of his solo album, Indigo. Talking about his RM hyung, he said, “he writes lyrics that makes people cry and his existence is like a present, right?"

BTS members are currently focusing on their solo projects and other work commitments. The eldest member of the group Kim Seokjin is serving his duties at the military. He collaborated with Coldplay for the single Astronaut before going away for the mandatory military duties. More recently RM made ARMYs’ heart thump with his latest solo album Indigo. The youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, also known as Jungkook, made headlines with the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack, Dreamers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 10, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 18:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Steal These Celeb-approved Pink Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Date: Kiara's Bodycon Dress To Ananya's Co-ord Set

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini-clad Mirror Selfies, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini Moments In These Pics