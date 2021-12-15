BTS: Jimin Shares Picture Of Getting Silver Hair Extensions, J-Hope Calls Him ‘H.O.T’

BTS member Jimin updated his fans, via his Weverse account, about gaining 3 kilos after returning to South Korea from the US. In a series of posts, which have been translated by an Instagram fan account, Labu, the BTS star urged his fans to help him with what to eat and in return, he would share some fun pictures. Jimin had mentioned that he has been up for over two hours, and he was going to have his first meal of the day. "For the first meal, chicken, and beer you say, going with soybean paste stew, hehe," he added. The BTS singer mentioned that he has gained 3.5 kg after coming back to Korea.

Jimin further said that as there was no place selling soybean paste stew, he just make ramyeon and fried egg. Sharing a picture of his meal, Jimin wrote, "I made it quickly, right?" J-Hope was all "wow" at Jimin’s cooking skills and of course at the sight of the delicious meal.

Speaking of the picture, Jimin shared that he had stuck on hair highlights when he went to America. The BTS singer stated that he would share pictures, which he took before cutting his hair and after sticking the highlights on. Jimin wore a black beanie over the long silver hair, and in the clicks, he had donned a grey jacket, along with a mask.

Take a look at the clicks:

J-Hope called his ‘before picture’ “H.O.T”, which is an acronym for a Korean boy band, Highfive Of Teenagers. And here is a picture of Jimin in the silver highlights.

Well, Jimin didn’t end the conversation here, he posted that he would wash the dishes, but after lying down for just a moment.

Moments later, J-hope reminded his team member to not laze around and complete the task. “Let’s get up now jjyaman-ah don’t forget we should clean things up right after (using them)/cleaning should never wait.”

