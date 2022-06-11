Karnataka
11
Home » News » Movies » BTS: Jimin Shares This Message With ARMYs After Proof's Release, Comes Out of His Instagram Break

BTS: Jimin Shares This Message With ARMYs After Proof's Release, Comes Out of His Instagram Break

BTS' Jimin shared two photos on Instagram and Twitter
BTS' Jimin shared two photos on Instagram and Twitter

BTS member Jimin shared a selfie on Twitter and asked ARMYs to get home safely after the release of their anthology album, Proof.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 16:55 IST

BTS fans around the world are busy streaming the band’s latest album Proof, which was released on Friday. But BTS member Jimin is more concerned about his fans’ safety, as per a recent tweet. The 26-year-old singer-dancer shared a selfie on Twitter along with a message for the fans in Korean which translates to this in English, “I had a really happy time. Everyone, please get home safely. Thank you so much ARMY.”

Fans loved Jimin’s thoughtful message. Commenting on the tweet, a fan wrote, “I missed you Jimin. Thank you for always working so hard for us. We love you so much.”

Jimin’s latest message for the fans comes after a long time. The South Korean singer was busy working on the upcoming album and unlike his fellow BTS members - Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga - he was not posting much on social media. Fans are certainly elated to hear from Jimin. As one fan put it, “Jimin you posted two times! Yes finally. Missed you. Crying happy tears I’m so happy you took a break and worked on yourself. Please take care.”

Another fan commented, “Jimin, I love you so much. I am really proud of you, of your personality, of your persona. I’m in love with you. Thank you for being my singer.”

The K-pop idol also broke his Instagram siesta after a long time and dropped a photo on the app. Due to Jimin’s lack of activity on that platform, fans joked that he might have deleted Instagram from his phone.

The Grammy-nominated band released their anthology album on Friday along with a music video for their new song Yet To Come ((The Most Beautiful Moment). In the last episode of BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music, Jimin also shared his thoughts on the band’s journey so far. “I feel like we’ve done a great job getting where we are now, and I think our new song marks a comma, not a period in our career.” He also sent a message to his fans and mentioned that the band is going to return with a more mature version of itself.

first published: June 11, 2022, 16:55 IST