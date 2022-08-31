BTS: Jimin Stars Countdown to Jungkook's Birthday, Emotional ARMYs Share JiKook Moments on Twitter

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook’s birthday is right around the corner and the group’s fandom ARMYs have already started preparations for the singer’s big day. Not just fans, his band members are equally excited. Jimin has already started the countdown to Jungkook’s birthday. On the night of August 30 (IST), the singer took to Weverse to write in Korean, “One day is left until my brother’s birthday." The youngest member of the globally popular band will turn 25 on 1st September.

Jimin was replying to fans and when one of them asked why he didn’t sleep yet, he shared that he woke up after sleeping earlier. Fans joked that Jimin woke up and started talking about Jungkook. He shared another post that roughly translated in English reads, “jungkook is appearing on the tv whoa." “Insta too.. the reason I haven’t shown my face these days is since I gained weight but I’m dieting once again though"

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lbzmYLfexaA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Advertisement

ARMYs also shared old photos of JiKook (the friendship pairing between Jimin and Jungkook) on Twitter and joked that they have to compete with Jimin when it comes to loving Jungkook.

Jungkook entered the showbiz at the mere age of 14. He auditioned for a popular Korean talent search show which attracted the attention of several entertainment companies. However, he chose to be a part of BTS. Jungkook was in school when he debuted as a part of the septet. Fans from all over the world have already started his birthday celebrations.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here