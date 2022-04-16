BTS: Jimin Talks About His Our Blues OST, Kim Taehyung Says He Already Heard It, Teases ARMYs

ARMYs are waiting with bated breath for Park Jimin’s first OTT, which he will sing for the recently released K-drama Our Blues. While interacting with fans on Saturday, BTS’ baby Mochi opened up about his OST. Jimin, along with J-Hope and Kim Taehyung (V) had an interaction session with ARMYs on VLive, hours after the third day of their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert.

When one of the fans asked him when will his OST be coming out, V said he already listened to it. Then, sticking out his tongue, he seemed to tease ARMYs about the same. However, Jimin added that he wants to try out new things in the future too. As translated from Korean by ARMYs on Twitter, Jimin said, “you guys, I’m trying out this for the first time, and I want to try out new things in future too, so I’m starting out from here.. I’ll work hard!!"

Advertisement

Our Blues started streaming on Netflix last week and has aired two episodes until now. Ever since fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of Jimin’s OST. However, even before its release, the makers of the series involved some of the BTS members in Our Blues. The first two episodes revolved around childhood lovers Choi Han-su (Cha Seung-won) and Jung Eun-hui (Lee Jung-eun) who meet on Jeju island after almost 20 years. During one of the flashback scenes when these characters were in school, ARMYs noticed that some of the name tags on the school students had the names of BTS members.

BTS fans noticed name tags of Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook pinned to the school boys’ shirts.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook are currently in Las Vegas and will be performing the fourth and final leg of their PTD on Stage Las Vegas Concert today, April 16.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.