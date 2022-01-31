BTS: Jimin Undergoes Surgery for Appendicitis, Tests Covid-19 Positive; ARMYs Pray for His Recovery

BTS fans were curious about Park Jimin for the last couple of days as he was the only one out of the septet who was completely inactive on social media platforms. Now that ARMYs have finally received an update on him from his agency, they are heartbroken as the Serendipity singer has contracted Covid-19. Not only that, but he also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music on Weverse read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

However, they added that Jimin’s surgery was successful. “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage."

As soon as the news broke, fans all over the world took to Twitter to share their concern and wish Jimin a speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonJimin is trending on Twitter currently.

Last month, three other members of BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan tested positive for coronavirus. They are group leader Kim Namjoon (RM), Min Yoongi (Suga) and Kim Seokjin (Jin). The Kpop group also consists of Jungkook and V.

