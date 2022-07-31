BTS: Jimin Wins ARMYs Over With His Sweet Gestures For J-Hope, TXT At Lollapalooza in Chicago

We want someone to love us as much as Jimin loves his J-Hope hyung! Jung Hoseok is set to debut at the international music fest Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago. While the ARMY is hyping him up with posts on social media, Hobi found his biggest cheerleader in Jimin. The Filter singer took a flight out to Chicago to support Hobi during his first solo international gig.

The singer took to Weverse and informed fans that he had landed in the US. Soon enough, fans spotted Park Jimin reunited with Jung Hoseok at the event. Hours later, Hobi took to Instagram and shared a video where Jimin was seen attending the event with him. Sharing the video, J-Hope wrote, “Love ma bro."

As though this did not win fans over enough, Jimin left them in puddles when he joined J-Hope to cheer TXT. Fans spotted Jimin and J-Hope on the sidelines, vibing to TXT’s songs.

Following these sweet moments, fans took to Twitter and showered Jimin with love.

Following the TXT performance, Taehyun hosted a VLive and spoke about the BTS hyungs attending the concert. “Today Jiminie hyung and Hoseokie hyung came," he said. “So we felt more energized, and it was totally the best," he added, as translated by BTS fan account @Koo_Picasso on Twitter.

As for J-Hope, he will be performing at the concert on Sunday. J-Hope will take over the stage of Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31 at 9 pm CST i.e. at 1 pm KST on August 1.

