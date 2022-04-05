BTS: Jimin's Dad Hosts Norwegian Ambassador To SK At His Busan Cafe, ARMYs Say Mochi Is His Replica

BTS singer Jimin’s father Park Hyun-soo recently hosted the Norwegian Ambassador Frode Solberg in South Korea at his cafe in Busan. Taking to Twitter, Frode shared pictures with Jimin’s father at his cafe. In the picture, Forde and Park Hyun-soo were seen posing together with a picture of Jimin in their hand. Frode revealed that the picture was a souvenir from Jimin’s father. The picture also gave a good look at Park Hyun-soo’s cafe in Busan.

Sharing his experience of meeting Hyun-soo, Frode wrote, “Honored to meet Hyun-soo Park at his super cool Magnate Factory coffee house in Busan! Hyun-soo is also Jimins dad - from BTS, and kindly gave me a wonderful photo of Jimin! Going up on my wall! Thank you!"

ARMYs were quick to point out that Jimin gets his good looks from his father. “Jimin looks like his dad," a fan said on a fan account sharing the picture. “Jimin is a replica of his dad.. looks handsome.. and am proud of them," added another fan. “That’s so cool… also Jimins dad is so pretty! We can say that from seeing Jimin," a third fan said. Many also praised him for being a supportive father.

Meanwhile, Jimin and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are currently in Las Vegas. The members recently performed at the Grammys 2022 and will now host their four-day concert Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas.

