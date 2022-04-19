BTS: Jimin's Our Blues OST Release Date Out, To Sing A Duet With Close Friend Ha Sung Woon

The release date of BTS singer Jimin’s OST for Our Blues has finally been revealed. The song will mark Jimin’s K-drama OST debut. As though fans aren’t already excited about the song’s release, the makers have now announced that the song is a duet sung by Park Jimin and his close friend Ha Sung Woon. And fans will not have to wait for long either!

As reported by Newsen, via Soompi, Jimin’s Our Blues OST is likely to debut this weekend in Our Blues episode 5 of 6. The publication reports that the song will officially release via music streaming sites on April 25 at 12:00 a.m. KST.

Speaking about the song, a source from Yamyam Entertainment said, “BTS’s Jimin and Ha Sung Woon will be participating in the OST for Our Blues. Jimin’s sweet voice and Ha Sung Woon’s charming and attractive voice allowed this song to shine even brighter, and they made the song more beautiful with their fantastic harmony."

Advertisement

Recently, in a Vlive, Jimin’s fellow BTS member Kim Taehyung (V) revealed that he’s heard the song and teased the fans about it. Speaking during the live session, Jimin said that he wants to try out new things in the future too. As translated from Korean by ARMYs on Twitter, Jimin said, “You guys, I’m trying out this for the first time, and I want to try out new things in the future too, so I’m starting out from here.. I’ll work hard!!"

Our Blues premiered earlier this month. Starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Kim Woo-bin and Han Ji-min, among others, the series revolves around the lives of those living on Jeju Island. While fans were hoping that Jimin’s OST would be teased in the initial episodes, they were taken by surprise to see nods to him and his fellow members Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

In the first episode, a young Han-su (Cha Seung-won) and Eun-hui (Lee Jung-eun) on board a bus with a group of boys teasing her for a pig she was carrying to school. While the scene shows how Eun-hui was attracted to Han-su after he yelled at the group for their act, several BTS fans watching the show noticed that a few boys from the group were named after BTS members Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook’s real names.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.