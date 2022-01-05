BTS: Jin and J-Hope Indulge in Hilarious Banter on Instagram and Fans Are Loving It

They may be on vacation spending time with their families, however, BTS members do find time for each other and indulge in some interesting and funny conversations. One of the recent online conversations which was witnessed by millions of BTS fans took place between Jin and J-Hope.

Earlier on Tuesday, BTS rapper shared a picture of his clothing items arranged in a manner as though someone was already wearing them. The outfit consisted of off-white fleece pants, a white sweatshirt, a brown coat, a brown beanie and a pair of sneakers. The polaroid picture was dated January 3.

The 27-year-old shared the picture on Instagram and added a hashtag in the caption that read, “outfit.” The image gave the illusion that someone was wearing the clothes but disappeared from it. Commenting on J-Hope’s picture, Jin came up with his comical take and wrote in Korean, “Jwehope (purposely misspelled) I'm sorry, I lost 4 kilos, I need to buy some rice.”

Responding to Jin’s sarcastic comment, J-Hope replied, “that's..so sad (jjwan).” J-Hope used wordplay where he used the word jjinhandae and turned it into jjwanhandae, because the rapper purposely turned Jin’s name into Jwan.

The two members of BTS purposefully tweaked each other’s name in an earlier banter on Instagram. J-Hope’s Instagram post shared last week where he shared his own picture with a caption that read, “Year-end K vibe.” Commenting on the post Jin wrote, “Jwehope.” In response to Jin’s comment, J-Hope addressed him as “Jjwan.”

J-Hope then asked Jin, “jjwan!! you pressed like??” To which Jin explained, “I double clicked/tapped trying to zoom into the picture and a heart formed/appeared.”

The eldest member of the South Korean band also added in comments, “I pressed it three times.”

Fans are loving the honest and hilarious conversations taking place between their favourite BTS members. As one of the users commented, “why this is so endearing, I can't take it anymore.”

Have you checked out the latest Instagram post by the BTS members?

