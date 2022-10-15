BTS: Jin Announces Solo Album at Yet to Come in Busan Concert, ARMYs Trend 'Seokjin is Coming'

The BTS Yet to Come in Busan concert ended on an endearing note as the members took to the stage to interact with the ARMYs in the stadium. While the members assured that they are going to be there for a long time, the fans returned the love by singing the birthday song from band member Park Jimin. However, the most special announcement came from the eldest member, Kim Seokjin.

Jin, during their ending ment speech, announced that he will be dropping his solo album. This year, BTS announced that they will be going on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Following that J-Hope dropped his solo album and following him, Jin will be the next member to drop his solo project. The news obviously left the fans elated and they took to social media to trend ‘Kim Seokjin is coming.’

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Today marks my countdown for Jin’s solo album. I will be waiting😁😁 #jinbts #kimseokjin #BTS #kpop" while another fan wrote, “No better timing than this: Performing in front of a 100K audience with the best & most stable vocals, then announcing that your single-album is coming out. Kim Seokjin, worldwide singer-superstar. JIN IS COMING KSJ1 IS COMING SEOKJIN IS COMING"

In June this year, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. They announced that they would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City.

BTS’ concert took place in Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the same at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. The concert was live streaming on Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now.

