BTS: Jin Begs RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook To Let Him Take Solo Pic But No One's Listening To Hyung

It is no secret that BTS members are a chaotic bunch! Proof of it has been shown on several occasions, including many Run BTS episodes and BTS concerts. Now, Jin has shared yet another proof of it with his latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the Moon singer shared pictures taken outside of Seoul Olympic Stadium but he wasn’t alone. The singer’s photo session was hilariously interrupted by RM, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook.

In a seven-part photo series, Jin was seen trying to take a picture in front of the stadium but his fellow members clearly had other plans. They found creative ways to ruin his pictures. From Jungkook not allowing Jin to pose properly to one of the members purposely shoving their hands into the frame, it was happy chaos!

Sharing the pictures, Jin wrote, “Please let me take a photo alone." Hobi couldn’t help but drop a comment on his Hyung’s pictures. He dropped a series of laughing emojis.

ARMYs were also in splits. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their reaction. “Jimin and Jungkook photobombing jin is the cutest thing," a fan tweeted, sharing moments from the past when the Maknae line teased their Hyung. “Jin thinking he could take a pic alone especially with Jimin and JK around is a little funny," another fan noted. “They won’t ever let him take a picture in peace pls my little family," a third fan tweeted.

BTS members are on a break from their group activity currently. The members are focused on their individual work.

