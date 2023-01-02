BTS: Jin Calls J-Hope From Unknown Number and Scolds Him For Answering, Sends Sweet Message To ARMY

BTS member J-Hope revealed he received a call from an unknown number on New Year’s Eve and it turned out to be his beloved Jin hyung. The eldest BTS member is currently undergoing compulsory military service training in South Korea. Still, he ensured that he showed his support to Hobi, performing solo at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve bash.

In a live session following his performance, Jung Hoseok revealed that he got a call from Jin from a new number and was taken by surprise. “Jin called me yesterday, on 31th, right before I went to sleep," Hobi revealed, as translated by Twitter handle @Jiniya1204.

“Hyung~ how have you been doing," Hobi asked Jin as soon as he heard his voice. “Hyung, I didn’t recognize this number. How would I know this phone number?" the rapper added. Conveying a message on behalf of Jin to the ARMY, J-Hope said, “I felt so comforted when I got to hear his voice. It reminded me of moments I shared with Jin Hyung. Was really nice (talking to him). He seems to be doing well and staying healthy. If I may give you an update on his behalf, he sounded well and is also doing well. That’s how I feel. So, don’t worry."

J-Hope rang in the New Year in New York, performing the songs Chicken Noodle Soup, = (Equal Sign), and a holiday mix version of BTS’ hit track Butter. It comes as no surprise that the performances became the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Jin enlisted for military training on December 13, with his fellow BTS members coming to see him off.

A few days after his enlisting, pictures of Jin in his uniform surfaced online, leaving fans emotional. Jin is supposed to return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary. According to Naver, Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier.

