BTS: Jin, Chris Martin Adorably Waltzing at Argentina Concert Rehearsals Makes ARMYs Praise Their Friendship

BTS member Kim Seokjin released his last solo song The Astronaut before his impending military enlistment. He performed it with Coldplay at their Buenos Aires concert on Friday. Now, a clip of Chris Martin and the BTS member waltzing at the rehearsals of the concert is melting the fans’ hearts. Chris and Jin can be seen dancing around the stage with smiles on their faces.

The duo seems to be having a great time. Their fondness for each other is no secret at all and the clip goes on to prove it. The video has crossed over 1 million views. Check out the adorable clip here:

ARMYs took to Twitter to express their adoration for the duo’s friendship. After all, the K-pop megastar had mentioned that he is a fan of Coldplay and Chris, too, had said that he looks at Jin as his younger brother. A user sharing the clip tweeted, “Looks like Seokjin initiated a little waltz with Chris Martin and Chris happily danced with him, I love this friendship so much!”

Another fan joked about the fact that Jin has always shown effortless chemistry with middle-aged actors and chefs that have appeared on BTS’s variety show Run BTS. The user wrote, “Jin was dating all those middle-aged chefs and actors just to practice for his eventual nuptials with Chris Martin you can’t convince me otherwise.”

“Jin and Chris Martin dancing together during the rehearsals! Me: pretending not to be jealous,” read a third comment.

The Buenos Aires concert turned out to be a pretty emotional night for ARMYs and their K-pop idol whom they affectionately call Worldwide Handsome. Jin was visibly in tears during the performance. ARMYs were in awe of Coldplay giving him the space to express his love for his fans and some were left teary-eyed when Jin in the middle of the performance rushed into Chris’s arms and the singer affectionately kissed the K-pop idol’s head. ARMYs on Twitter thanked Coldplay for giving Jin this special moment at their concert.

The Astronaut is co-written by Coldplay and was released on Thursday. It is Seokjin’s farewell song to ARMYs before he enlists for mandatory military service in December 2022 or January 2023.

